Chicago State visits Johnson and Mercer

Chicago State Cougars (0-11) at Mercer Bears (5-4) Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Chicago State…

Chicago State Cougars (0-11) at Mercer Bears (5-4)

Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Chicago State after Tyler Johnson scored 26 points in Mercer’s 89-83 overtime victory over the Stetson Hatters.

The Bears are 3-0 in home games. Mercer ranks third in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Alex Holt paces the Bears with 6.4 boards.

The Cougars have gone 0-7 away from home. Chicago State ranks fourth in the NEC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Forrest averaging 1.5.

Mercer scores 85.0 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 84.7 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than Mercer has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 53.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bears.

Matthew Robinson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.