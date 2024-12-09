Charlotte visits Davidson after Bailey’s 25-point game

Charlotte 49ers (4-3) at Davidson Wildcats (6-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Charlotte after…

Charlotte 49ers (4-3) at Davidson Wildcats (6-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Charlotte after Reed Bailey scored 25 points in Davidson’s 73-72 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Davidson has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers are 0-1 on the road. Charlotte ranks third in the AAC with 15.3 assists per game led by Giancarlo Rosado averaging 3.8.

Davidson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 71.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 74.0 Davidson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Nik Graves is averaging 15.6 points and 3.7 assists for the 49ers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

