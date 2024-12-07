Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on the Holy Cross Crusaders, look for 4th straight victory

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-3) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-4) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-3) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-4)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 2-0 in home games. Holy Cross has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Blue Devils are 2-2 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Holy Cross scores 68.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 66.6 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Crusaders.

Jordan Jones is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.