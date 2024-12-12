Campbell defeats The Citadel 86-58

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nolan Dorsey had 19 points in Campbell’s 86-58 win against The Citadel on Thursday night. Dorsey…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nolan Dorsey had 19 points in Campbell’s 86-58 win against The Citadel on Thursday night.

Dorsey also had five assists for the Fighting Camels (5-5). Caleb Zurliene scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Terren Frank shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists.

The Bulldogs (5-4) were led in scoring by Keynan Davis, who finished with 14 points.

Dorsey led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 39-33 at the break. Campbell extended its lead to 68-45 during the second half, fueled by a 16-3 scoring run. Dorsey scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.