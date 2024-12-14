Burns puts up 17 points as Maine edges Canisius 84-79

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Quion Burns scored 17 points as Maine beat Canisius 84-79 on Saturday. Burns had seven rebounds…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Quion Burns scored 17 points as Maine beat Canisius 84-79 on Saturday.

Burns had seven rebounds for the Black Bears (8-5). Kellen Tynes scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line and added nine assists. Christopher Mantis had 15 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jasman Sangha led the way for the Golden Griffins (0-11) with 26 points and three steals. Paul McMillan IV added 22 points and six assists for Canisius. Tana Kopa also had 16 points and two steals. The Golden Griffins prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.

Maine plays Saturday against Stony Brook on the road, and Canisius visits Loyola Chicago on Wednesday.

