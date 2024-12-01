Bonds scores 22 as Central Michigan knocks off Div. II-Purdue Northwest 115-69

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Damarion Bonds’ 22 points off of the bench led Central Michigan to a 115-69 victory…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Damarion Bonds’ 22 points off of the bench led Central Michigan to a 115-69 victory over Purdue Northwest on Sunday.

Bonds added five rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Chippewas (4-3). Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Jakobi Heady had 17 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Lions were led in scoring by Collin Albert, who finished with 16 points. Will Ashford added 14 points for Purdue Northwest. Quinton McCullough also had 11 points and six rebounds.

Central Michigan took the lead with 19:46 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 62-37 at halftime, with Jarusevicius racking up 15 points. Central Michigan pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 26-point lead to 38 points. They outscored Purdue Northwest by 21 points in the final half, as Quentin Heady led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Central Michigan visits Aquinas (MI) in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.