Boise State plays Utah Tech, seeks 6th straight home win

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5) at Boise State Broncos (7-2) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-5) at Boise State Broncos (7-2)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Utah Tech looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Broncos have gone 5-0 in home games. Boise State is fourth in the MWC scoring 71.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 1-3 in road games. Utah Tech is the WAC leader with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Emily Isaacson averaging 4.8.

Boise State scores 71.1 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 72.3 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech scores 14.3 more points per game (72.7) than Boise State gives up to opponents (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Broncos.

Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 15.2 points and seven assists for the Trailblazers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.