Bennett scores 23 as Quinnipiac defeats Sacred Heart 83-73

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Khaden Bennett’s 23 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Sacred Heart 83-73 on Sunday. Bennett added five rebounds…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Khaden Bennett’s 23 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Sacred Heart 83-73 on Sunday.

Bennett added five rebounds for the Bobcats (5-5, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amarri Tice added 19 points while shooting 6 for 16 (2 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and eight steals. Paul Otieno shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three blocks.

Amiri Stewart led the Pioneers (4-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Anquan Hill added 15 points for Sacred Heart. Bryce Johnson also had 11 points.

Quinnipiac plays Tuesday against Holy Cross at home, and Sacred Heart hosts Albany (NY) on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.