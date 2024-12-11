Battle’s 18 lead Coastal Carolina past Southern Virginia 82-57

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Battle scored 18 points as Coastal Carolina beat Southern Virginia 82-57 on Wednesday night. Battle…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Battle scored 18 points as Coastal Carolina beat Southern Virginia 82-57 on Wednesday night.

Battle also contributed five rebounds for the Chanticleers (5-5). Joshua Meo went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Andre Mulibea went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Elias Ballstaedt led the way for the Knights with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tyler Kartchner added 10 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

