Banks, Illinois State Redbirds take on the Belmont Bruins

Illinois State Redbirds (4-3) at Belmont Bruins (6-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dalton Banks and Illinois State visit Isaiah Walker and Belmont on Wednesday.

The Bruins are 3-1 in home games. Belmont scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Redbirds are 1-0 on the road. Illinois State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

Belmont scores 81.4 points, 11.0 more per game than the 70.4 Illinois State allows. Illinois State has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Redbirds face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is shooting 52.6% and averaging 12.1 points for the Bruins.

Johnny Kinziger is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Redbirds.

