American Eagles take on the George Washington Revolutionaries on 8-game skid

George Washington Revolutionaries (5-4, 0-1 A-10) at American Eagles (0-8)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American enters the matchup with George Washington after losing eight in a row.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 at home. American has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Revolutionaries are 0-2 on the road. George Washington is ninth in the A-10 scoring 62.9 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

American averages 57.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 58.4 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 62.9 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 72.6 American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

Makayla Andrews is averaging 13 points for the Revolutionaries.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.