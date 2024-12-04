Amenhauser’s 20 help Coastal Carolina down Campbell 58-57

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Noah Amenhauser scored 20 points as Coastal Carolina beat Campbell 58-57 on Wednesday night. Amenhauser…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Noah Amenhauser scored 20 points as Coastal Carolina beat Campbell 58-57 on Wednesday night.

Amenhauser had six rebounds for the Chanticleers (4-4). Rasheed Jones scored 10 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Jordan Battle went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

The Fighting Camels (4-5) were led by Terren Frank, who posted 20 points, two steals and two blocks. Cameron Gregory added 14 points for Campbell. Colby Duggan also had 13 points.

Amenhauser put up 10 points in the first half for Coastal Carolina, who led 26-17 at the break. Battle’s 3-pointer with 7:18 left in the second half gave Coastal Carolina the lead for good at 52-51.

