Akins leads Denver against Portland State after 22-point outing

Denver Pioneers (4-6) at Portland State Vikings (4-4)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -8; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Portland State after Sebastian Akins scored 22 points in Denver’s 80-59 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 2-0 on their home court. Portland State is fourth in college basketball with 43.8 points in the paint led by Terri Miller Jr. averaging 11.0.

The Pioneers are 0-4 on the road. Denver allows 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Portland State averages 83.9 points, 5.9 more per game than the 78.0 Denver allows. Denver’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (48.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Vikings.

Akins is averaging 12.6 points for the Pioneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

