Agara leads Stanford against Cal after 29-point game

Stanford Cardinal (7-2) at California Golden Bears (9-1)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Cal after Nunu Agara scored 29 points in Stanford’s 94-88 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Golden Bears are 5-0 in home games. Cal is sixth in the ACC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Cardinal are 0-2 on the road. Stanford is sixth in the ACC scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Agara averaging 11.5.

Cal makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Stanford scores 24.9 more points per game (85.4) than Cal allows (60.5).

The Golden Bears and Cardinal square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Bears.

Agara is shooting 56.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Cardinal.

