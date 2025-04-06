UCF and Nebraska meet in CBC

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-14, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. UCF Knights (20-16, 9-14 Big 12) Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-14, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. UCF Knights (20-16, 9-14 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF and Nebraska play in the College Basketball Crown.

The Knights are 9-14 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. UCF ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 2.7.

The Cornhuskers are 7-13 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.1.

UCF averages 80.1 points, 7.3 more per game than the 72.8 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is shooting 42.8% and averaging 18.8 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Connor Essegian averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.