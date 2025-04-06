Houston squares off against Florida in the National Championship

Florida Gators (35-4, 18-4 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (35-4, 22-1 Big 12) San Antonio; Monday, 8:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Gators (35-4, 18-4 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (35-4, 22-1 Big 12)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston takes on No. 3 Florida in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 play is 22-1, and their record is 13-3 in non-conference games. Houston leads college basketball at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.5 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Gators’ record in SEC action is 18-4. Florida is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Florida has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 18.5 points and 4.1 assists. Alijah Martin is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Gators: 10-0, averaging 89.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.