Zuniga and NJIT host Saint Peter’s

NJIT Highlanders (2-6) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-6)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Saint Peter’s after Alejandra Zuniga scored 24 points in NJIT’s 71-69 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Peacocks play their first home game after going 0-6 to start the season. Saint Peter’s is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 1-3 on the road. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East with 12.5 assists per game led by Zuniga averaging 3.0.

Saint Peter’s scores 44.8 points per game, 27.7 fewer points than the 72.5 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 17 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Zuniga is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

