Women’s College Basketball Preview: Maryland, Georgetown, George Mason and Howard excited about the new season

Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) in action during an NCAA basketball exhibition game against Seton Hill on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 108-37. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)(AP/Mike Buscher) Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) in action during an NCAA basketball exhibition game against Seton Hill on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 108-37. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)(AP/Mike Buscher) Women’s college basketball tipped off this week after enjoying back-to-back watershed seasons earlier this year where the world got to know and root for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and the machine that was the unbeaten South Carolina.

While Clark and Reese have moved on to the WNBA, the Lady Gamecocks are back as the Preseason No. 1, and nipping at their heels is perennial power UConn (although the Huskies haven’t won a national championship since 2016). This year’s Final Four will be held in Tampa, Florida, and that was where the season ended the last time Maryland reached the National Semifinal stage in 2015. Will we see a return trip from the Terrapins?

Maryland (2-0 and No. 18 in the AP preseason poll) went 19-14 last season and scraped their way into the NCAA Tournament last March despite their first non-winning conference record (9-9) since joining the Big Ten. A quarterfinal drubbing of regular-season champion Ohio State effectively punched their at-large ticket before they fell in the first round to Iowa State. The Big Ten waters get more dangerous this winter with newcomers USC and UCLA in the preseason top 25.

All-Big Ten selection Shyanne Sellers (15 points, six rebounds and six assists last year) is back for her senior season with a remade roster that includes Villanova transfer Christina Dalce as well as former Rutgers guard Kaylene Smikle and 2024 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Sara Te-Biasu from VCU. Despite all the new faces, it should be noted that head coach Brenda Frese has been able to successfully blend talent for deep NCAA Tournament runs in the past, and a return to the second weekend in the Big Dance should be in the cards.

Georgetown (23-12 last year with a 9-9 Big East record) posted their best season since 2012 in the most difficult of times as first-year head coach Tasha Butts died of complications from breast cancer before the season started. Interim coach Darnell Haney was elevated to the full-time job last March after guiding the Hoyas to the Big East championship game for the first time in program history. Reigning co-Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference selection Kelsey Ransom leads the team picked to finish fifth in the Big East this season, while forward Brianna Scott and guard Victoria Rivera also return.

George Mason (23-8, 14-4 last season) was picked third in the Atlantic 10 this year behind Richmond and St. Joseph. Sonia Smith (15 points per game) may be gone, but double-digit scorers Zahirah Walton and Ta’Viyanna Habib are back for the Patriots.

George Washington (13-18, 6-12) boasts nine new players, including Lafayette graduate transfer Makayla Andrews (24 points in the season opener) and Michigan’s 2024 Miss Basketball Gabby Reynolds (29 points per game in high school).

Howard (15-16, 10-4 MEAC last year) is the preseason conference co-favorite with Norfolk State, after the two finished tied for first last March before dueling in the MEAC Tournament Finals (Lady Bison came up short 51-46). Head coach Ty Grace’s team is loaded again with preseason first-team selections Destiny Howell and Tyana Walker leading the way.

Last year’s Patriot League finish saw two games separate second from ninth place. This winter, Navy (14-17, 9-9) has been picked seventh with Zanai Barnett-Gay earning preseason honors, while American (10-20, 8-10) is No. 10 in the preseason rankings.

