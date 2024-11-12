Walker’s 24 help East Carolina take down Mount Olive 110-73

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 24 points as East Carolina beat Mount Olive 110-73 on Tuesday night. Walker…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 24 points as East Carolina beat Mount Olive 110-73 on Tuesday night.

Walker added nine rebounds for the Pirates (3-0). RJ Felton scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds and eight assists. Joran Riley shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Trojans were led in scoring by Chase Dawson, who finished with 13 points. Lureon Walker added 12 points for Mount Olive. Raul Perez also recorded 11 points.

East Carolina took the lead with 19:42 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Felton led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 58-40 at the break. East Carolina extended its lead to 77-44 fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. C.J. Walker scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

