VCU Rams and the Providence Friars play in Cancun, Mexico

Providence Friars (3-3) vs. VCU Rams (3-2)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Providence at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Rams have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. VCU ranks third in the A-10 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Mykel Parham averaging 6.4.

The Friars have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Providence is third in the Big East with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 9.5.

VCU averages 65.6 points, 7.8 more per game than the 57.8 Providence allows. Providence has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 15.5 points for the Friars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

