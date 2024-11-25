UT Arlington Mavericks and the Murray State Racers square off in Jacksonville, Florida

Murray State Racers (3-2) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (2-3) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and…

Murray State Racers (3-2) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (2-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and UT Arlington square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Mavericks have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. UT Arlington averages 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Racers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Murray State ranks ninth in the MVC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by KyeRon Lindsay averaging 6.6.

UT Arlington averages 85.0 points, 20.0 more per game than the 65.0 Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 52.2% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Wells is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Terence Harcum is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Racers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

