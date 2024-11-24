Tony Osburn scores 23 points to lead Omaha past Lamar 65-59 in Akron Basketball Classic

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tony Osburn’s 23 points helped Omaha defeat Lamar 65-59 at the Akron Basketball Classic in Akron,…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tony Osburn’s 23 points helped Omaha defeat Lamar 65-59 at the Akron Basketball Classic in Akron, Ohio on Sunday.

Osburn shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Mavericks (3-5). Ja’Sean Glover added 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Marquel Sutton had 13 points and shot 4 of 14 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. The Mavericks ended a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The Cardinals (1-5) were led in scoring by Alexis Marmolejos, who finished with 15 points and four assists. Cody Pennebaker added 11 points and six rebounds for Lamar. Andrew Holifield finished with nine points, three steals and four blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Omaha hosts Abilene Christian and Lamar hosts Our Lady of the Lake.

