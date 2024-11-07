Teel scores 20, Indiana State downs Eureka 93-48

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Samage Teel scored 20 points as Indiana State beat Eureka 93-48 on Thursday night. Teel…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Samage Teel scored 20 points as Indiana State beat Eureka 93-48 on Thursday night.

Teel added five rebounds and five assists for the Sycamores (1-1). Jaden Daughtry scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Derek Vorst and Markus Harding both scored 10.

Emaryon Byrd finished with 15 points and two blocks for the Red Devils. Eureka also got 11 points from Jaxson Provost. Peewee Brown finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

