Sports on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Nov. 13 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m. NHLN — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Nov. 13

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Wagner at St. John’s

7 p.m.

FS1 — Le Moyne at UConn

9 p.m.

BTN — Oakland at Illinois

FS1 — Houston Christian at Creighton

11 p.m.

BTN — Texas-Arlington at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Syracuse

BTN — Toledo at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at N. Illinois

ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Ohio

ESPNU — Kent St. at Miami (Ohio)

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: Third Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Oklahoma

GOLF

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Oklahoma City

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado

TRUTV — Los Angeles at Colorado (DataCast)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

11 a.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Spain v. Poland; ATP Finals Doubles. Singles Round Robin

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

