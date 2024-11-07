Spillers has 15 points, 16 rebounds in Wake Forest’s 80-64 win over North Carolina A&T

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Wake Forest shook off North Carolina A&T…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Wake Forest shook off North Carolina A&T 80-64 on Thursday night.

Spillers, an Appalachian State transfer, collected his points on 7-of-14 shooting and his 16 boards tied a career high. Hunter Sallis added 14 points, Efton Reid had 12 points, Cameron Hildreth scored 11 and Parker Friedrichsen 10.

Wake Forest (2-0) shot 44% and only 6 of 25 on 3s but was 20 of 22 at the free-throw line and plus-22 in the paint.

Landon Glasper scored 23 points to lead the Aggies (1-1). All his field goals came from the arc where he was 7 of 20 but just 7 of 29 overall. Ryan Forrest scored 10 points.

Wake Forest had its largest lead of 20 midway through the second half but Deacons’ turnovers — they finished with 19 — and four Aggies 3-pointers, two by Glasper, helped the cut the Deacons’ lead to 11 with 4:40 to go. But Sallis hit a jumper and added a transition dunk after a steal by Hildreth and the Deacons went up by 18 late.

The Deacons quickly built a double-digit lead to start the second half after the Aggies went just 1 of 17 over a 10-minute span bridging both halves.

The Aggies used a 14-2 run to build a seven-point lead 8 1/2 minutes into the game and after Wake Forest rallied, Glasper hit consecutive 3s for the Aggies for a four-point edge. But the Aggies went cold and the Demon Deacons went on a 12-2 run capped by Juke Harris’ 3-pointer, the first collegiate trey for the freshman from Salisbury, N.C. Harris added another bucket to put Wake Forest up 39-33 at the half.

Wake Forest takes on Michigan at Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday.

