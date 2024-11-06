Sorber scores 20 in Georgetown’s 85-77 victory over Lehigh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thomas Sorber scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Georgetown won its season opener with an…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thomas Sorber scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Georgetown won its season opener with an 85-77 victory over Lehigh 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Micah Peavy added 20 points while shooting 8 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Hoyas. Jayden Epps shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Mountain Hawks (0-2) were led by Keith Higgins Jr., who posted 22 points. Cam Gillus added 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Lehigh. Hank Alvey finished with 14 points.

A 10-0 run to close out the first half gave Georgetown a five-point lead. Peavy led with 18 points. Epps’ 3-pointer with 12:57 left in the second half gave Georgetown the lead for good at 56-54.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.