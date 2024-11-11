Smith’s 23 lead Cent. Conn. St. over VSU-Johnson 117-68

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 23 points helped Cent. Conn. St. defeat NVU-Johnson 117-68 on Monday night.…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 23 points helped Cent. Conn. St. defeat NVU-Johnson 117-68 on Monday night.

Smith had five rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-1). Davonte Sweatman scored 22 points and added seven assists. Jayden Brown had 15 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Matthew Carter led the Badgers in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Raymond Baka added 12 points and seven rebounds for NVU-Johnson. David Greer also had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

