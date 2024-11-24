Smikle leads No. 11 Maryland women to 6th straight win, a 107-35 rout of St. Francis (PA)

Kaylene Smikle scored 25 points and No. 11 Maryland won its sixth straight game to start the season, racing to a 107-35 win over St. Francis of Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 25 points and No. 11 Maryland won its sixth straight game to start the season, racing to a 107-35 win over St. Francis of Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

Smikle hit 3 of 5 from long range and was 8 of 13 from the field while dishing four assists and making three steals. Allie Kubek scored 20 points, Shyanne Sellers had 11 points and nine assists. Bri McDaniel had 10 points and Mir McLean added 10 points and 10 rebounds, both off the bench. Christina Dalce had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists. The Terrapins shot 39 of 71 from the field, including 9 of 26 from beyond the arc.

St. Francis scored the game’s first points on a Julianna Gibson layup a half-minute into the contest but did not reach double-figure scoring until Yanessa Boyd knocked down a 3-pointer with 7:18 left in the third quarter to make it 72-12. Maryland led 32-3 after a quarter and 66-9 at intermission.

The Red Flashes (1-6) were just 12 of 53 from the field (22.6%), including 5 of 28 from beyond the arc. Boyd finished with 10 points after hitting 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

The game marked the 25th time in program history that the Red Flashes faced a ranked opponent and the second time they have faced the Terrapins, the first time during the regular season. St. Francis and Maryland met in the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.