Skyar, Zya Vann lead No. 9 Oklahoma over UNLV 88-58

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Senior Skyar Vann scored 15 points and her sister, freshman Zya Vann, added 14 to lead No. 9 Oklahoma to an 88-58 win over UNLV on Friday night.

Raegan Beers scored 10 points for the Sooners, who improved to 5-0.

Skyar Vann shot 3 for 6 from 3-point range and Oklahoma hit 41.4% (12 of 29) behind the arc.

Kiera Jackson scored 20 points for UNLV (4-2) and Mikinna Brackens added 12.

NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 98, LAFAYETTE 28

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 19 points, Sydney Woodley scored 15 off the bench and No. 13 West Virginia posted a wire-to-wire victory over Lafayette.

Quinerly made 6 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (6-0), who have yet to play a road game this season. She added five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Woodley hit 4 of 5 shots with two 3s and pitched in with five steals and four rebounds.

Kylee Blacksten finished with 13 points and six boards for West Virginia. Jordan Thomas contributed 11 points, five assists and four rebounds. Reserve Tirzah Moore scored 10.

Abby Antognoli had 11 points to lead the Leopards (1-4), who fell to 0-3 away from home. Antognoli made just 1 of 6 from 3-point range for Lafayette which shot 2 of 17 from distance.

CREIGHTON 80, NO. 21 Nebraska 74

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 11 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, Morgan Maly added 18 points, and the duo each made four of Creighton’s 13 3-pointers in a victory over No. 21 Nebraska.

Creighton (2-2) has won eight of the last nine meetings with Nebraska.

Nebraska (5-1) was without last year’s Big Ten freshman of the year, Natalie Potts, after she suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Tuesday against North Alabama.

Mallory Brake made her first 3-pointer of the season — on her only attempt — with 2:46 remaining to give the Bluejays a 69-66 lead and Molly Mogensen sank her fourth 3-pointer of the second half on their next possession for a six-point lead. Jensen added Creighton’s third straight make to push it to 74-66.

NO. 22 ILLINOIS 85, OREGON STATE 66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kendall Bostic scored a career-high 31 points, Makira Cook scored 20 and No. 22 Illinois rolled to a victory over Oregon State.

Bostic buried 15 of 18 shots from the floor and her only free throw for the Illini (5-0), who finished off a five-game homestand to begin the season. She added eight rebounds. Cook sank 8 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. It was the 33rd time in her career she has scored at least 20 points.

Genesis Bryant pitched in with 12 points and four assists for Illinois.

AJ Marotte totaled 16 points to pace the Beavers (1-4), who have lost three in a row after reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last season. Catarina Ferreira finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The senior has two career double-doubles with both coming in back-to-back games.

