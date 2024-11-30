Seton Hall hosts Collins and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (0-8) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -14.5;…

Monmouth Hawks (0-8) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-3)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -14.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on Seton Hall after Jack Collins scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 71-61 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Pirates are 2-1 in home games. Seton Hall is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Hawks have gone 0-5 away from home. Monmouth allows 80.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.0 points per game.

Seton Hall is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth has shot at a 37.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pirates.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 19.5 points for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

