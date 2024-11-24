Saint Bonaventure defeats Bryant 85-70, Bonnies 6-0 for first time since 1969-70 season

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Noel Brown had 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 85-70 win against Bryant on Sunday. Saint Bonaventure…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Noel Brown had 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 85-70 win against Bryant on Sunday.

Saint Bonaventure (6-0) is off to its best start since it won nine consecutive games to open the 1969-70 season.

Brown added seven rebounds for the Bonnies. Melvin Council Jr. scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Lajae Jones shot 3 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Bonnies.

The Bulldogs (3-3) were led by Earl Timberlake, who posted 17 points and seven rebounds. Barry Evans added 14 points and six rebounds for Bryant. Connor Withers also had 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 15:50 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-40 at halftime, with Council racking up 14 points. Saint Bonaventure extended its lead to 64-44 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Jones scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

