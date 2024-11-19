Reese leads seven in double figures to pace Maryland in a 108-37 rout over Canisius

Julian Reese had a double-double by the end of the first half and seven Maryland players finished in double-figure scoring in the Terrapins' 108-37 rout over winless Canisius on Tuesday night.

It was Maryland’s second-largest margin of victory (71 points) in program history. The Terrapins beat North Texas by 75 points on Dec. 23, 1998. They have won 19 straight against unranked nonconference opponents while surpassing 100 points for the first time since a 105-65 win over Alcorn State on Dec. 6 last season.

Reese scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Selton Miguel scored 13 of his 15 points before the break as the Terrapins built a 59-14 halftime lead. Canisius went scoreless for more than nine minutes in the first half.

Maryland (4-1), which bounced back from a 78-74 loss at home against No. 15 Marquette, shot better than 50% from the floor in each half and finished 17 of 33 (54%), and 21 of 25 (84%) from the free-throw line against Canisius (0-6).

Rodney Rice scored 13 points for Maryland. Jay Young added 12 points and Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Derik Queen and Malachi Palmer chipped in 10 apiece.

Paul McMillan IV and Tana Kopa each scored 10 points for Canisius.

It was the last of a five-game homestand for Maryland, which plays Villanova in Newark, N.J., on Sunday.

