Radford visits Saint Francis (PA) following Parker’s 23-point showing

Radford Highlanders (6-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Radford after Riley Parker scored 23 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 88-78 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Red Flash are 1-0 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 1-2 on the road. Radford ranks seventh in the Big South with 11.5 assists per game led by Brandon Maclin averaging 3.3.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 65.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 70.3 Radford allows. Radford averages 75.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 79.6 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Rosenberger III is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Red Flash.

Jarvis Moss averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

