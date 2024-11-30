Pepperdine Waves and the Weber State Wildcats square off in Tempe, Arizona

Weber State Wildcats (3-4) vs. Pepperdine Waves (2-5) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under…

Weber State Wildcats (3-4) vs. Pepperdine Waves (2-5)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces Weber State in Tempe, Arizona.

The Waves have a 2-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Pepperdine is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 3-4 in non-conference play. Weber State scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Pepperdine scores 67.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 68.6 Weber State allows. Weber State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 19.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Blaise Threatt is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.