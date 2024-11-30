Pennsylvania plays Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-7) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist and…

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-7) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist and Pennsylvania square off at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Quakers have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. Pennsylvania scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Lancers have a 0-7 record against non-conference oppponents. Cal Baptist allows 78.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.4 points per game.

Pennsylvania scores 71.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 78.7 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 61.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 58.9 Pennsylvania allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stina Almqvist is shooting 41.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Quakers.

Emma Johansson is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.