Paljor leads UAPB against Pacific after 22-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6) at Pacific Tigers (3-4)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Pacific after Chop Paljor scored 22 points in UAPB’s 112-63 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 in home games. Pacific ranks fifth in the WCC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 2.0.

The Golden Lions are 0-6 in road games. UAPB gives up 93.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 23.3 points per game.

Pacific is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 70.4 points per game, 0.3 more than the 70.1 Pacific gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Tigers.

Christian Moore is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

