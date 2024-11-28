No. 4 South Carolina defeats No. 15 Iowa State 76-36 after 32-0 first half run

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — No. 4 South Carolina went on a 32-0 run in the first half and beat…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — No. 4 South Carolina went on a 32-0 run in the first half and beat No. 15 Iowa State 76-36 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday.

The Gamecocks — playing for the first time since now-No. 1 UCLA snapped their 43-game winning streak on Sunday — held the Cyclones scoreless for nearly 15 straight minutes. Joyce Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina (6-1), and Sania Feagin scored 13.

Audi Crooks had 13 points and nine rebounds for Iowa State (5-2), and Mackenzie Hare scored 12 for the Cyclones.

South Carolina missed 13 consecutive shots after the 32-0 run ended and saw its lead cut to 37-20. But the Gamecocks made seven of their next eight shots and pulled away.

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 70, OLD DOMINION 47

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ajae Petty scored 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 11 Ohio State to a win over Old Dominion in the Daytona Beach Classic.

Petty scored the first four points of the game and the Buckeyes never trailed.

Jaloni Cambridge added 15 points and six assists for Ohio State (5-0), which plays Utah State on Friday. Taylor Thierry had seven points to reach 1,000 for her career.

Simaru Fields and Brenda Fontana both had 11 points for the Monarchs (4-2), who play Oakland on Saturday.

The Buckeyes went 4 of 16 in the first quarter but held the Monarchs to 2 of 10. The teams combined for 23 turnovers. Behind Petty, a graduate transfer from Kentucky who was 5 of 6, Ohio State was 9 of 18 in the second quarter and raced to a 34-14 halftime lead.

Shooting was again a struggle in the third quarter for Ohio State but the Monarchs couldn’t get closer than 17. The Buckeyes closed it out by making 9 of 13 shots, although they finished the game 0 for 11 behind the arc.

Old Dominion finished at 34% with 28 turnovers.

NO. 22 IOWA 69, RHODE ISLAND 62

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Addison O’Grady scored 18 points, Hannah Stuelke added 13 and No. 22 Iowa beat Rhode Island in the Cancun Challenge.

O’Grady has been in double figures in six games after having just two total over the previous two seasons. She was 8 of 9 from the field to help Iowa shoot 52% from the field.

Iowa was without its leading scorer, Lucy Olsen, due to a deep cut on her knee suffered when she tripped at practice. She’s averaging 17.3 points in six games.

Iowa is off to its best start since Lisa Bluder’s team began the 2017-18 season 7-0. Jan Jensen, who became Iowa’s fifth head coach in program history on May 13, 2024, is the second coach in program history to begin 7-0, joining Angie Lee’s 1995-96 team.

Kylie Feuerbach had 12 points for Iowa.

Harsimran Kaur scored 21 points for Rhode Island (4-3). Ines Debroise, one of five players from France on the Rams roster, added 12.

Iowa plays BYU on Friday, while Rhode Island battles Idaho State.

