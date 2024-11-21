No. 14 Duke beats Belmont 79-47 led by Toby Fournier’s 25 points

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Toby Fournier reached double figures for the fourth time in five games after finishing with…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Toby Fournier reached double figures for the fourth time in five games after finishing with a career-high 25 points to lead No. 14 Duke to a 79-47 win over Belmont on Thursday night.

Fournier was 10-of-15 shooting for the Blue Devils (5-1), who finished at 55% (32 of 58). Oluchi Okananwa added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Ashlon Jackson 14 points.

Carmyn Harrison scored 13 points for the Bruins (2-3) on 6-of-9 shooting, although Belmont finished at 33% (20 of 60).

Duke had a 46-24 rebound advantaging with Jordan Wood grabbing 13 and Reigan Richardson nine, both career bests. That led to a 19-2 difference in second-chance points and a 46-20 advantage on points in the paint. The 6-foot-2 Fournier, who is from Toronto, also had six rebounds and three blocks.

NO. 19 TCU 81, ONCARNATE WORD 43

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 19 points and dished out six assists, Sedona Prince had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 19 TCU beat Incarnate Word.

TCU (5-0) has won 20 straight nonconference games and 18 consecutive nonleague contests at home. The Horned Frogs were coming off their first-ever win over a reigning Final Four participant — a 76-73 victory over No. 13 NC State — to earn their highest AP Top 25 ranking since Dec. 8, 2008 on Monday.

Donovyn Hunter scored seven straight points in the first quarter to give TCU its first double-digit lead with 2:07 remaining in the frame. The Horned Frogs led 35-24 at halftime and their lead didn’t drop below 10 points the rest of the way.

TCU scored the opening 18 points of the fourth quarter as Incarnate Word missed 16 straight shots spanning the third-quarter break.

Madison Conner scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers for TCU.

Jorja Elliott and Raimi McCrary each scored eight points for Incarnate Word (3-3).

NO. 20 NC STATE 89, COASTAL CAROLINA 68

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Devyn Quigley scored a career-high 20 points and made four 3-pointers and NC State beat Coastal Carolina.

NC State had its lead trimmed to 54-46 midway through the third quarter before James scored five straight points to begin a 13-2 run that ended in a 19-point lead. Quigley took over in the fourth, making three 3-pointers and scoring 15 points.

Coastal Carolina missed 11 of 13 shots spanning the third-quarter break as NC State pulled away.

Madison Hayes added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting for NC State (3-2). James has scored 20-plus in three straight games. The Wolfpack shot 50% from the field, including 11 of 29 from 3-point range.

Hayes made her third 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the first half to give NC State a 47-32 lead. Coastal Carolina’s Savannah Brooks just beat the halftime buzzer with a basket to give her 17 points and pull within 47-36.

Brooks scored 14 of Coastal Carolina’s opening 26 points and she finished the game with 25. Alancia Ramsey added 13 points for Coastal Carolina (4-1).

NO. 25 LOUISVILLE 107, MOREHEAD STATE 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Imari Berry hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points and No. 25 Louisville cruised to a win over Morehead State.

Berry had 11 points in the second quarter when the Cardinals broke away from their instate foe to lead by 22 points at halftime.

Freshmen Tajianna Roberts and Isla Juffermans, who had a career-best, both added 11 points for the Cardinals (3-2) who went 16 of 27 from 3-point range (59%) and shot 62% overall (39 of 62). Their worst shooting was from the foul line where they were 54% (13 of 24). Louisville had 14 different players score

Aileen Marquez had 20 points and Harley Paynter had 19 for the Eagles (1-4).

