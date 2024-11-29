No. 13 Purdue beats No. 23 Mississippi 80-78 with last second putback

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Myles Colvin rebounded Braden Smith’s missed fadeaway jumper and scored with 0.5 seconds left to give…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Myles Colvin rebounded Braden Smith’s missed fadeaway jumper and scored with 0.5 seconds left to give No. 13 Purdue an 80-78 win over No. 23 Ole Miss in the championship game of the Rady Children’s Invitational on Friday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue (7-1), which blew a 17-point first-half lead before rallying to end the Rebels’ nation-leading, 19-game nonconference winning streak.

Ole Miss tied it at 78 on Matthew Murrell’s layup with 14.7 seconds left. After two timeouts by Ole Miss and one by Purdue, the Boilermakers went down the floor for the winning sequence, with Smith shooting from the right baseline and Colvin swooping in for the rebound and the putback.

Colvin had 20 points and Smith 18 for Purdue, which won its fourth straight Thanksgiving week tournament.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 18 for Ole Miss (6-1), which had a 75-68 lead with 5:16 left after Jaylen Murray hit a 3-pointer. Murrell scored 14 and Murray 13.

NO. 3 GONZAGA 90, DAVIDSON 65

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Ben Gregg scored a career-high 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Graham Ike added 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Davidson in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Braden Huff scored 14 points and Dusty Stromer 10 for Gonzaga (7-1).

Huff scored six points and Gregg added four before Ryan Nembhard converted a three-point play to cap a 13-1 run and give Gonzaga a 33-19 lead with 7:08 left in the first half. Gregg added a 3-pointer that made it a 15-point game about 2 minutes later and the Bulldogs took a 42-31 lead into halftime.

Davidson (5-2) trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Reed Bailey scored 19 points and Roberts Blums 11 for the Wildcats.

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 105, GEORGIA STATE 76

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a win over Georgia State.

The Wildcats (7-0) reached the century mark for the fourth time this season and won their first seven games for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Lamont Butler followed Robinson with 17 points. Amari Williams scored 14 points, Ansley Almonor and Otega Oweh each had 12, followed by Andrew Carr and Koby Brea with 10 points each.

Kentucky, averaging 11 3-pointers per game, made a season-low seven treys against the Panthers.

Cesare Edwards led Georgia State (4-4) with 21 points, followed by Zarique Nutter with 19 and Malachi Brown with 11.

NO. 11 DUKE 70, SEATTLE 48

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored 13 points and No. 11 Duke held Seattle to 21.3% shooting in its win.

Freshman Cooper Flagg added nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils (5-2), who led by a dozen at halftime then held the Redhawks scoreless for the first eight minutes after the break blow it open.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had nine points and 12 rebounds to for the Redhawks (2-5), who made 10 of 47 shots.

NO. 14. INDIANA 89, PROVIDENCE 73

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 25 points, Malik Reneau added 21 on 8-of-9 shooting and No. 14 Indiana beat Providence to claim seventh place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Mgbako scored seven straight Indiana points late in the first half to finish with 13 at the break. Indiana led by as many as 19 points in the second half and Providence didn’t get closer than nine after the break.

Trey Galloway scored 18 points and Oumar Ballo grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points for Indiana (5-2). The Hoosiers shot 53% from the field and made 17 of 20 at the free-throw line.

Jayden Pierre led Providence (5-3) with 22 points. Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 14 points despite being limited after picking up his fourth foul with 15:25 left in the second half. Corey Floyd Jr. also scored 14.

NO. 18 FLORIDA 88, WICHITA STATE 51

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr scored 19 points and Alex Condon had 17 points and nine rebounds to help No. 18 Florida overwhelm Wichita State in the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney World.

Rueben Chinyelu keyed a strong defensive performance and finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Gators (8-0), who led by as many as 48 after breaking it open with a 27-0 run that began over the last seven-plus minutes of the first half.

Matej Bosnjak came off the bench to lead Wichita State (6-1) with 11 points. Shockers top scorer Justin Hill, however, was limited to four on 2 for 12 shooting.

WEST VIRGINIA 83, NO. 24 ARIZONA 73, OT

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 26 points, Javon Small made 7 of 8 free throws in overtime and West Virginia claimed third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis with a victory over No. 24 Arizona.

DeVries made his eighth and final 3-pointer during West Virginia’s 7-2 run to open overtime and Toby Okani added his third 3-pointer nearly two minutes later for a six-point lead.

It was the third straight overtime game in three days for West Virginia (5-2), which also topped No. 3 Gonzaga on Wednesday to begin the event.

Okani finished with 20 points and Small added 14 points for West Virginia. Amani Hansberry had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Caleb Love scored 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting for Arizona (3-4). Trey Townsend added 19.

