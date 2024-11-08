No. 1 Kansas hangs on to beat No. 9 North Carolina 92-89

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for No. 1 Kansas, which blew a 20-point…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for No. 1 Kansas, which blew a 20-point first-half lead against No. 9 North Carolina before holding on for a 92-89 victory when the Tar Heels’ Elliot Cadeau missed a 3-pointer as time expired Friday night.

Zeke Mayo had 21 points and KJ Adams Jr had 14 for the Jayhawks (2-0), who led 49-29 in the first half but trailed 87-83 with 3:28 to go. Dickinson and Mayo responded with a series of baskets to tie the game at 89, and Dickinson’s basket with 1:15 to go and free throw with 12 seconds remaining made it a three-point game.

The Tar Heels (1-1) raced up the floor, but Cadeau’s 3 from the wing was contested and never had a chance.

Seth Trimble scored 19 points to lead North Carolina. RJ Davis had 16 points and Cadeau finished with 12.

NO. 2 ALABAMA 88, ARKANSAS STATE 79

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 19 points and No. 2 Alabama survived an upset scare, beating Arkansas State.

The game was tied with seven minutes left before Alabama scored 11 of the next 13 points, three of them from Sears at the free throw line.

Labaron Philon, Clifford Omoruyi and Grant Nelson each scored 12 points for the Crimson Tide (2-0) but only combined for one 3-pointer. Alabama went 6 for 31 (19%) from behind the arc.

Arkansas State (1-1) was led by 20 points from Kobe Julien and 18 from Taryn Todd.

NO. 7 DUKE 100, ARMY 58

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke rolled to a victory over Army.

Khaman Maluach had 11 points and 14 boards for the Blue Devils (2-0). Kon Knueppel added 15 points, Tyrese Proctor tallied 14, Sion James had 12 and Caleb Foster scored 11 for Duke.

For Army (1-1), Jalen Rucker scored 17 points, while Josh Scovens added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Former Army and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, a West Point graduate and the all-time winningest coach in the history of Division I men’s college basketball, sat courtside at Cameron Indoor Stadium with his wife Mickie.

NO. 13 TEXAS A&M 87, EAST TEXAS A&M 55

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 18 points in his Texas A&M debut, Manny Obaseki and Henry Coleman III each added 14 and the 13th-ranked Aggies beat East Texas A&M.

Texas A&M (1-1) bounced back after losing at Central Florida on Monday in its season opener. Phelps, an SMU transfer, missed that game with a hand injury.

Hayden Hefner added 13 points for Texas A&M and Wade Taylor had 10. The Aggies led 50-24 at halftime.

Scotter Williams Jr. scored 12 points for East Texas A&M, which changed its name from Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to approve the new name.

NO. 14 PURDUE 72, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 50

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 16 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn had 14 to lead No. 14 Purdue to a rout of Northern Kentucky.

Braden Smith added 11 points and seven assists for the Boilermakers (2-0). Caleb Furst scored eight points off the bench.

No one reached double figures for the Norse (0-2). Trey Robinson, Sam Vinson and Keeyan Itejere each had eight points.

The Boilermakers used a 12-0 spurt to take an 18-4 lead in the opening half. However, a nearly six-minute scoring drought kept Purdue from pulling away. The Boilermakers settled for a 37-24 halftime lead.

In the first minute of the game, Purdue freshman center Daniel Jacobsen, who scored 13 points in the season opener, fell and needed to be helped to the bench. He was able to walk to the locker room and returned to the bench with ice on his shin, but did not play again.

NO. 18 MARQUETTE 82, GEORGE MASON 63

MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Joplin had 27 points and 10 rebounds as No. 18 Marquette pulled away down the stretch to beat George Mason in front of a festive, all-student crowd.

The game had a tense moment in the final minute as Marquette’s Ben Gold drove to the basket and got fouled hard by Woody Newton. It appeared Newton’s elbow hit Gold in the face.

Players from both teams exchanged words and shoves. Newton and Marquette’s Kam Jones both received technical fouls, with Newton’s fifth foul knocking him out of the game.

Jones had 24 points and eight assists for Marquette (2-0). Darius Maddox scored 20 for George Mason (1-1).

NO. 19 TEXAS 90, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman guard Tre Johnson scored 28 points and No. 19 Texas defeated Houston Christian.

Arthur Kaluma added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Longhorns (1-1), who began pulling away with a 15-0 run that started late in the first half.

Chendall Weaver had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Kadin Shedrick finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Johnson shot 5 of 8 on 3-pointers and made several aggressive driving shots.

Julian Mackey led Houston Christian (1-1) with 20 points. Bryson Dawkins added 13.

NO. 20 CINCINNATI 83, MOREHEAD STATE 56

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius had 14 points and a team-high six assists and No. 20 Cincinnati beat Morehead State.

Jizzle James and Dillon Mitchell also scored 14 points, and Aziz Bandaogo had 12 for the Bearcats (2-0). Arrinten Page added 13 points off the bench for Cincinnati.

Kenny White Jr. scored 10 points and Dieonte Miles and Jalen Breazeale each had nine for Morehead State (1-2), which faced a ranked opponent for the fifth straight season.

The Bearcats overcame a slow start to build an 18-point lead at halftime. Cincinnati shot 60% from the field, including 6 of 16 from 3-point range.

NO. 24 MISSISSIPPI 66, GRAMBLING STATE 64

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 13 points, Sean Pedulla added 12 points and four assists and No. 24 Mississippi rallied from a 12-point second half deficit to hold off Grambling State.

Ole Miss (2-0) used a 20-0 second-half run to take a 47-39 lead, but Grambling State (1-1) cut it to 64-63 on two free throws by Mikale Stevenson with 4 seconds left.

Jaylen Murray was fouled and made two free throws for a 3-point lead, and the Rebels fouled to prevent the Tigers from attempting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Murray scored 10 points for the Rebels.

Stevenson scored 16 points, Kintavious Dozier had 15 points and Ernest Ross added 14 for Grambling State. The Tigers led 33-25 at halftime.

