New Mexico wins 91-84 over Nicholls State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph’s 28 points helped New Mexico defeat Nicholls State 91-84 on Monday.

Joseph added 16 rebounds and three blocks for the Lobos. Donovan Dent scored 15 points and added 11 assists and three steals. Mustapha Amzil shot 5 for 15, including 1 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

The Colonels were led by Robert Brown III, who posted 23 points. Nicholls State also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Ike Cornish. Michael Gray Jr. also put up 13 points.

New Mexico took the lead with 7:01 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Joseph led New Mexico in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help build a 48-43 lead at the break.

New Mexico used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 59-49 with 15:28 left.

