Nehemiah Benson scores 28 and Binghamton defeats LIU 75-70 in OT

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Nehemiah Benson’s 28 points helped Binghamton defeat LIU 75-70 in overtime on Saturday. Benson had seven…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Nehemiah Benson’s 28 points helped Binghamton defeat LIU 75-70 in overtime on Saturday.

Benson had seven rebounds for the Bearcats (3-6). Tymu Chenery shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Wes Peterson had 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Gavin Walsh’s layup with 2 seconds remaining in regulation tied it for Binghamton.

Jamal Fuller led the way for the Sharks (3-6) with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Terell Strickland added 17 points and eight assists for LIU. Malachi Davis also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.