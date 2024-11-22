NC State takes on William & Mary, looks for 5th straight home win

William & Mary Tribe (3-3) at NC State Wolfpack (4-0)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -15.5; over/under is 160
BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts William & Mary looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.
NC State finished 26-15 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Wolfpack averaged 7.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.
The Tribe are 0-2 on the road. William & Mary ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.