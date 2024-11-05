Moore has 18, Norfolk State defeats Penn State-Wilkes Barre 96-41

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.’s 18 points helped Norfolk State defeat Penn State-Wilkes Barre 96-41 on Monday. Moore…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.’s 18 points helped Norfolk State defeat Penn State-Wilkes Barre 96-41 on Monday.

Moore also had seven assists and four steals for the Spartans. Tyrel Bladen added 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor and he also had eight rebounds. Jaylani Darden shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jedidiah Ashton led Penn State-Wilkes Barre in scoring, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Elijah Perez added six points and two steals.

