McNeely and Stewart help No. 2 UConn snap 3-game losing streak with 99-45 win

Liam McNeeley and Jaylin Stewart each scored 16 points as the second-ranked UConn men's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 99-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Liam McNeeley and Jaylin Stewart each scored 16 points as the second-ranked UConn men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 99-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

UConn played without leading scorer Alex Karaban. Karaban hit his head on the floor late in a loss to Dayton in UConn’s final game at the Maui Invitational. He was at the XL Center but did not play in the game. Stewart made his first career start in place of Karaban.

Solo Ball had 12 points, Aidan Mahaney had 11 points and four assists, Jayden Ross added 10 points and 10 rebounds while Tarris Reed Jr finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for UConn (5-3).

KC Shaw had 13 of his 18 points in the second half for Maryland Eastern Shore (2-9).

Things got heated early in the second half when Stewart and Maryland Eastern Shore’s Evan Johnson had to be pulled away by teammates after exchanging words. Technical fouls were assessed to both Stewart and Johnson.

Takeaways

Maryland Eastern Shore: It was the fifth straight double-digit loss for Hawks. Two of those losses came to Illinois out of the Big Ten and Arkansas out of the SEC.

UConn: With a tough three-game stretch coming up against Baylor, Texas and Gonzaga, UConn dominated against Maryland Eastern Shore as UConn improved to 35-9 at the XL Center in seven seasons under head coach Dan Hurley with its largest margin of victory this season.

Key moment

After layups by McNeeley and Ball, Stewart hit UConn’s first 3-pointer of the game as the Huskies scored 13 consecutive points after allowing the first basket of the game to Johnson.

Key stat

Even with Stewart being inserted into the lineup in place of Karaban, UConn had the 14-0 advantage in points in the paint in the first half with each of the four reserves used by UConn having at least one field goal. UConn’s bench had 17 points before a dunk by Maurice Vassel with 13:45 to play resulted in the first bench points for the Hawks.

Up next

The Hawks play at Longwood on Thursday. UConn plays at home against Baylor on Wednesday in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.