McMahon scores 21, Theinou 20 and No. 18 Ole Miss women dump Mississippi State 93-68

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 21 points, Sira Thienou added 20 and No. 18 Mississippi defeated Mississippi State 93-68 on Sunday.

Latasha Lattimore scored 17 off the bench and Christeen Iwuala had 14 points for the Rebels (16-3, 3-1 SEC). Thienou had five steals.

Ole Miss led 14-4 4 1/2 minutes into the game but Mississippi State closed to within 21-17 at the end of the first quarter. The Rebels shot 76.5% in the second quarter and scored 29 points on the way to a 50-35 halftime lead.

The Rebels stretched their lead to 23 points when Debreasha Powe hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer for a 71-48 advantage heading to the fourth. Lattimore added 11 points in the fourth quarter and her 3-pointer with 4 minutes left gave the Rebels their largest lead at 29 points.

Only three starters scored for Mississippi State (14-4, 1-3). Madison Francis had 15 points, Favour Nwaedozi 14 and Destiney McPhaul 12. Chandler Prater scored 15 points off the bench. Nwaedozi, who averages a double-double in points and rebounds, added 11 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season.

It was the 109th game between the in-state rivals, with Ole Miss holding a 70-39 advantage.

The Rebels are on a roll, having defeated No. 5 Oklahoma 74-69 on the road last Thursday.

Mississippi State: No. 7 Vanderbilt visits on Thursday.

Mississippi: at Georgia on Sunday. ___

