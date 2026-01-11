Zoom Diallo, Hannes Steinbach lead Washington to 81-74 victory over Ohio State

SEATTLE (AP) — Zoom Diallo had 22 points and Hannes Steinbach scored 21 to lead Washington to an 81-74 victory…

SEATTLE (AP) — Zoom Diallo had 22 points and Hannes Steinbach scored 21 to lead Washington to an 81-74 victory over Ohio State on Sunday.

Diallo sank 7 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws for Washington (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten Conference). Steinbach added nine rebounds and his three-point play ignited a 14-0 second-half run that gave the Huskies the lead for good.

Bryson Tucker had 12 points and five rebounds for Washington, while Franck Kepnang added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Bruce Thornton had 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting with three 3-pointers for Ohio State (11-5, 3-3). The senior has 1,815 career points — 64 behind Michael Redd for sixth place on the Buckeyes’ all-time list. Amare Bynum scored 20 and Devin Royal pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Thornton scored the final five points in a 12-2 run and Ohio State took a 16-8 lead in the first six minutes. The Buckeyes played with a lead until Steinbach hit a jumper and two free throws to pull the Huskies even at 36-all with 40 seconds left in the half. Devin Royal sank a late jumper to put Ohio State up two at the break.

Bynum dunked and Thornton hit a 3-pointer as Ohio State upped its lead to seven in the first 1:12 of the second half. Steinbach had a three-point play to start Washington’s big run, giving the Huskies a 52-45 lead they never relinquished. Quimari Peterson had a 3-pointer and Diallo followed with back-to-back baskets in the run.

Up next

Washington: Hosts No. 2 Michigan on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Hosts UCLA on Saturday.

