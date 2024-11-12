McKeithan scores 25 as La Salle downs Cornell 93-77

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey McKeithan’s 25 points helped La Salle defeat Cornell 93-77 on Tuesday night. McKeithan shot 10 of…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey McKeithan’s 25 points helped La Salle defeat Cornell 93-77 on Tuesday night.

McKeithan shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Explorers (3-0). Demetrius Lilley added 16 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Deuce Jones had 15 points and shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Big Red (2-1) were led in scoring by AK Okereke, who finished with 15 points. Jacob Beccles added 13 points and Cooper Noard finished with 10 points.

La Salle took the lead with 4:06 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Lilley led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 47-39 at the break. McKeithan scored 21 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

