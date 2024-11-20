McComb scores 19 as New Hampshire knocks off Endicott 78-64

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 19 points as New Hampshire beat Endicott 78-64 on Wednesday night. McComb…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 19 points as New Hampshire beat Endicott 78-64 on Wednesday night.

McComb also added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-6). Davide Poser scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Khalil Badru finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Wildcats broke a five-game skid.

Elijah Kinney led the Gulls in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Parker McLaren added 13 points and six rebounds for Endicott. Marcus Montagnino also recorded 11 points and four steals.

