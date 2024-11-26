Maui Invitational opens with an upset as Memphis beats No. 2 UConn 99-97 in OT

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 17 of his 26 points after halftime to lead Memphis to a 99-97…

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 17 of his 26 points after halftime to lead Memphis to a 99-97 overtime win against two-time defending national champion and second-ranked UConn on Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Hunter shot 7 of 10 from 3-point range for the Tigers (5-0), who were 12 of 22 from beyond at the arc as a team. PJ Haggerty had 22 points and five assists, Colby Rogers had 19 points and Dain Dainja scored 14.

Tarris Reed Jr. had 22 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Huskies (4-1). Alex Karaban had 19 points and six assists, and Jaylin Stewart scored 16.

Memphis led by as many as 13 with about four minutes left in regulation, but UConn chipped away and eventually tied it on Solo Ball’s 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining.

NO. 4 AUBURN 83, NO. 5 IOWA STATE 81

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Johni Broome scored on a putback with one second left to help No. 4 Auburn rally to a win over No. 5 Iowa State in a Maui Invitational quarterfinal.

Broome had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Chad Baker-Mazara had 16 of his 18 after halftime for the Tigers (5-0), who trailed by as many as 18 late in the first half.

Tahaad Pettiford added 14 points and Denver Jones and Miles Kelly added 12 each.

Keshon Gilbert scored 23 points to lead the Cyclones (3-1). Curtis Jones added 14 points, Dishon Jackson tallied 13 and Milan Momcilovic 12.

Iowa State led at the half, 49-33, but Auburn used an 18-2 run, capped by a Kelly 3-pointer, to pull even at 53 with 13:51 to play.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 92, DAYTON 90

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — RJ Davis scored 30 points, Seth Trimble added 27, and No. 10 North Carolina come back from a 21-point deficit for a win over Dayton in the Maui Invitational.

The Tar Heels (4-1) outscored the Flyers 59-39 in the second half and took the lead for good at 88-87 on Drake Powell’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:13 remaining.

Davis scored 20 points after halftime, including four 3-pointers. The All-American guard shot 10 of 11 free throws and also had seven rebounds and five assists. Trimble shot 10 of 14 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds. Elliot Cadeau scored 10 points.

Nate Santos scored 15 points to lead Dayton (5-1), which led 51-33 at halftime.

NO. 19 ARKANSAS 109, MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE 35

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas its school record for largest halftime lead in a 109-35 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night.

John Calipari’s Razorbacks (5-1) led 60-15 at the break, tying Arkansas’ 45-point advantage at halftime in a 2009 win over Alcorn State.

Arkansas raced to a 12-point lead before the first media timeout and went on a 30-1 run midway through the first half. Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis alone had scored 10 points by the 7:36 mark of the opening half, which was more than Maryland Eastern Shore (2-7) scored as a team at that point.

Freshman Karter Knox scored a game-high 21 points to lead seven Arkansas players in double figures. Davis and Boogie Fland each added 16, Billy Richmond and Zvonimir Ivisic had 14 apiece, D.J. Wagner scored 13 points and Adou Thiero chipped in 11.

Arkansas’ 74-point win tied for the third largest margin of victory in school history.

NO. 22 XAVIER 75, SOUTH CAROLINA 66

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 16 points, Dailyn Swain added 14, and No. 22 Xavier beat South Carolina in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Ryan Conwell added 13 points, Dayvion McKnight had 11 and Jerome Hunter chipped in 10 off the bench for the Musketeers (6-0).

Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina (3-3) with 13 points while Jamarii Thomas added 11 and Jacobi Wright 10.

The Musketeers jumped out to a 7-0 lead but South Carolina responded with the next 17 points as Xavier went scoreless for 6:35. The Gamecocks led 34-29 at halftime.

These teams last played in the 1941-42 season. Xavier now is 26-11 against SEC schools going back to 2008.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.